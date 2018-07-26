Several Texas players will head to Las Vegas with a spring in their step thanks to the performances they turned in over the second July live period weekend. Part 1 of our player analysis coverage looks at those prospects who may have been flying under the radar so far this summer, but jumped out and grabbed our attention with their play at the Live Period GASO.

Latham

Sam Latham - Urban ASAK Latham has been steadily improving all summer and broke out at the right time against some of the toughest competition Texas has to offer. Latham’s hard nosed defense and rebounding ability garnered praise from most in attendance, and offensively he found pockets of space to drop step and finish quick when found by a guard. He did an admirable job guarding elite big men such as Will Baker and Drew Timme, and never gave away easy buckets in the post. After Urban ASAK’s matchup with Texas Hardwork, one of the coaches on the opposing bench told Latham “I’d take you on my team any day of the week,” and that just sums about sums up his tournament.

Moore Jr.

Tim Moore Jr. - Cooz Elite 16u I had not seen Moore play before the Live Period GASO, but after catching a few of his games he will be a prospect I won’t forget anytime soon. Moore is the quintessential athletic wing who just has a knack for making big plays. Moore was key defensively for Cooz in shutting down Drive Nation 16u, and generally locked up whoever he was tasked with guarding (most of the time with a height disadvantage). He gets off the floor quick and finishes well at the rim, and must be boxed out as he hits the glass hard and looks for putbacks. Cooz Elite is known for their elite 2020 talent out of the Houston area, and Moore looks like he fits that billing just fine.

Chase

Daniel Chase - SABO Gold Chase is another player that has always been solid, if unspectacular, for most of the summer circuit but this weekend took his game up a notch in front of the crowd of college programs. Chase operates well in transition and made some tough baskets thanks to his length as a guard. His shooting was on point this weekend and his handles have shown notable improvement. A 19 point game against KDC International stands out in the memory, and it would not be surprising to see coaches reaching out about the player this week.

Crawford

Isaiah Crawford - MASH Warriors There are plenty of ways to announce yourself to the hundreds of college coaches in attendance at the Live Period GASO. Probably the surest route to getting attention from programs is by dropping 46 points in a game like North Crowley’s Isaiah Crawford did. Crawford was unstoppable in the early part of Friday, getting up and down the court and making his bread around the rim. Crawford’s size makes him an asset on defense as well, but the player’s touch around the hoop and footwork set him apart.

Archibald