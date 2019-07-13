Check out the top action from Day 2 at the Great American Shootout as the brackets start to take shape for the final Live Period event of the year.

Method Academy Elite 2020 75 Team FOE 17U Select 38 In a game that was never close, Method Academy Elite took down Team FOE 75-38. Method Academy suited up fourteen players and nine ended up in the scoring column. Jajuan Tot (John Paul 2020) led the way for Method Academy with 14 points. Team FOE struggled in the early morning game. JonTerrion Davis (Dallas Lincoln 2020) was one of the few bright spots for Team FOE finishing with 19 points.

Hayes

Texas Legion 17 84 Miners 17-U Gold(Co) 81 F/OT The Colorado Miners made a furious comeback attempt that came up short against Texas Legion 84-81. The overtime game was exciting for everyone in attendance. Texas Legion moved to 2-0 in pool play while the Miners went to 0-2. The Miners drained four 3’s in the last minute of regulation to send the game into the extra period. The foul line had a big impact on the outcome of the game as both teams shot 25 of 33 from the charity stripe. The Miners got back into game shooting 3’s and going 18 of 20 from the line in the 2nd half. Wesley Hayes (Arlington Sam Houston 2020) was really big on both ends of the court for Texas Legion and finished with a game high 21 points. Jaylin Posey (Grand Prairie 2020) once again earned his keep directing the Legion offense. Posey proved solid at the foul line late and came away with 15 points. Three players hit double figures for the Miners, Jude Tapia (Albuquerque 2020) led the way with 15 points, Dominique Clifford (The Vanguard 2020) scored 14 points and Christian Speller (Rangeview 2020) finished with 13 points.

SAB G.A.T.A. 47 HOH(OK) 42 SAB G.A.T.A. started their Friday early morning game off with a 47-42 win over HOH out of Oklahoma. Michael Mendiola (SA Lanier 2020) led the charge for SAB with 17 points and was the only player in double figures. HOH was paced by Ethan Cole (Collinsville 2020) with 13 points.

Nash

Houston F.A.M. Elite 2020 83 ASAK Elite 17 82 F/2OT ASAK Elite struggled at the foul line and fell to Houston F.A.M. Elite in double overtime 83-82. ASAK seemed to have things under control late when they repeatedly missed critical free throws, which could have won the game. The loss put ASAK Elite with a 0-2 mark in pool action, while Houston F.A.M moved to 2-0. Houston FAM and Texas Legion will face off later today to see who gets the top seed in NBA Pool C. ASAK Elite had two technical fouls called on their bench late in regulation, which proved to be the difference. Houston F.A.M Elite hit 3 of the 4 charity shots to force the first overtime. ASAK Elite only managed to hit 12 of 26 from the foul line while Houston F.A.M. was able to hit 22 of 34 from the stripe. Leaders for Houston F.A.M. were Dylan Miles (Humble 2020) with 14 points, Malik Nash (Humble 2020) added 13 points, Evan Butts (Lutheran High North 2020) came away with 12 points and Grayson Buehler (Memorial 2020) tipped in 11 points. For ASAK Elite, Caleb Golden (Cedar Ridge 2020) was solid finishing with 22 points and Max Smith (Anderson 2020) and Jordan Teal (L.B.J. 2020) both put up 12 points each.

The Factory AZ 17-U 64 Texas Playmakerz Elite 45 The Factory got a nice win over Texas Playmakerz 64-45 to move to 1-1 in pool E action. Dominic Gonzalez (Ironwood 2020) and Damaurian Williams (Westview 2020) both came away with 18 point to propel the Factory to victory. Jaden Wells paced the Texas Playmakerz with 14 points.

Stephens

RRFC Rebels Elite 79 BTI Select 2020 75 F/OT The Rebels were able to recover after a late game collapse against BTI Select with a 79-75 overtime win. Rebels coach, Elvan Jones commented after the game, “we just started turning the ball over thinking we had the game won.” Cinque Stephens (Prestonwood Christian 2019) was the leading scorer for the Rebels with 21 points. Stephens took control for the Rebels in the extra period scoring his team’s first four buckets.Several colleges are showing interest in his services. Ben Joelson (Colleyville Heritage 2020) was good for 17 points for winners. Joelson has recently committed to Army. Leading the charge for BTI Select were Austin Cook (Damien 2020), Keith Higgins (Chaminade 2021) and Michael Hanshaw (Westlake 2020).

Hester

CenTex Attack-Parish 86 Louisiana Select Team Millsap 2020 67 CenTex led start to finish and came up with an impressive 86-67 victory over Louisiana Select. Jake Hester (Cedar Park 2020) was 11 of 12 from the line and finished with 30 points to lead CenTex. Other offensive weapons for CenTex were Carson Perkins (Liberty Hill 2020) with 15 points, Braedyn Dawes (Vista Ridge 2021) was solid with 13 points and Matthew Minor (Cedar Park 2020) came home with 11 points. Louisiana Select placed Kalep Crane (Simsboro 2020), Billy Francis (Lafayette Christian 2020) and D’Marcus Hall (Calvary Baptist 2020) in double figures

Mfum

Spring Creek Academy 50 Missouri Flight 40 Spring Creek Academy pulled away late from Missouri Flight to claim a 50-40 win. German Plotnikov (Southwest Christian 2020) paced Spring Creek with 14 points followed by William Mfum (Spring Creek 2020) with 12 points. Missouri Flight had only one player in double figures and that was Daniel Abreu (Willard 2020) with 11 points.

Golaszewski

FYN All-Stars Elite 60 North Harbour BB Association NZ 47 Nash Golaszewski (Concordia 2020) took charge in the 2ndhalf and led the FYN All-Stars Elite to a 60-47 victory over North Harbour. Golaszewski came away with 22 points and was 7 of 8 from the foul line. Uzo Dibiamaka joined Golaszewski in the scoring column with 12 points. North Harbour looked to Taine Murray (Rosmini 2020), who finished with 14 points. Nobody else reached double figures for North Harbour.

Louisiana Select Team Millsap 2021 45 Bahamas Jaguars 16U 44 Blake Gillyard hit a one and one with less than five seconds remaining to give Louisiana Select a 45-44 win over the Jaguars from the Bahamas. Paul Greene of the Bahamas had just put his team up by one after hitting two foul shots with eight seconds remaining. On the inbound pass Greene proceeded to foul Gillyard, setting him up for his game winning charity shots. Daniel Ortiz led the scoring for Louisiana Select with 17 points.

Bracamonte

SABO Gold 72 Dallas Showtyme 17 Elite Black 67 SABO Gold took down Dallas Showtyme Elite 72-67 behind Logan Bracamonte’s (Randolph 2020) 27 points. A.J. Haines (Randolph 2021) and Parker Delay (Boerne Champion 2020) joined Bracamonte in double figures with 14 and 11 points. Showtyme was paced by Jameon Mitchell’s (Paris 2020) 17 points and Abraham Shorter’s (Waxahachie 2020) 11.