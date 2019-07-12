TexasHoops.com takes a look at select matchups from the opening day of the July Live Period Great American Shootout, with some strong individual performances being highlighted below.

Texas Legion 17 75 ASAK Elite 71 Texas Legion came alive in the second half behind Jaylin Posey’s 13 points to defeat ASAK Elite 75-71. For ASAK Elite, it was their first loss in a while, having won the Round Rock GASO three weeks ago. The Austin team opened the contest as if business as usual, jumping out to 18-7 lead at one point. Jaedun Stack (Arlington 2020) turned things around for the Texas Legion’s knocking down three first half treys.Stack finished his day with five 3-pointers and 18 points. At the 2:22 mark of the second half, Texas Legion finally took control at 65-63. ASAK Elite made one final run in the last minute of action led by Max Smith (Austin Anderson 2020). Smith hit two transition threes to close the gap to 72-69. Posey was good forthree pressure foul shots late to give his team the win. Caleb Golden (Cedar Ridge 2020) paced ASAK Elite with 16 points and Jamal Shead (Manor 2020) was critical on both ends of the court for ASAK.



Dawson

Sanman Academy 49 All Arkansas Red 17U 46 Sanman Academy pulled out a 49-46 win over All-Arkansas Red on the late game heroics of Dylan Dawson (Atascocita 2020). With his team up by one and the clock winding down, Dawson made the games critical play stealing the ball and going in for the easy lay-up. The bucket put Sanman Academy up by three with just under 10 seconds remaining. Carlos Miller (Hall 2020) answered the call for Arkansas Red with a driving lay-upto pull his team within one point with just under five second remaining. Arkansas Red fouled immediately on the inboundspass, putting Pierce Spencer (Lake Creek 2020) on the stripe with just seconds left. Spencer calmly stepped up to the line and knocked down both foul shots for the final points of the game. Dawson was leader for Sanman Academy finishing with 15 points, while Willie Davenport (Atascocita 2020) added 11. Dawson has interest from Arkansas Ft. Smith while Oral Roberts and Nicholls State have shown interest in Spencer. Carlos Miller had a game high 20 points for Arkansas Red.

Wells

Texas Playmakerz Elite 17U 64 BTI Elite 2020 51 Jaden Wells (L.D. Bell 2020) put up four treys and came away with 21 points leading the Texas Playmakerz Elite to a convincing 64-51 win over BTI Elite. Colby Brooks (Loyola 2020) was impressive for BTI Elite cashing in 22 points and Brandon Whitney (Bishop Alemany 2020) also had his moments finishing with 11 points. Travis Massey (Grandview 2020) was the only other Texas Playmaker in double figures with 12 points.

Jennings

Bahamas Jaguars 17 60 RRFC Rebels Elite 51 The Jaguars out of the Bahamas pulled out a solid win over RRFC Rebels Elite 60-51. Davonte Jennings had a nice game for the Bahamas finishing with 15 points. Three of his baskets came from long range. Joining Jennings in double figures were Travaughn Nicholls (St. Georges 2019) and Shavaul Butters (St. Georges 2021) with 12 points apiece. Ben Joelson paced the Rebels with 17 points. The Jaguars led start to finish andwere in control most of the way.

Jones

Dallas Showtyme 17 Elite 60 Aussie Prospects White 57 Dallas Showtyme went to their delay game the last four minutes of the game and got away with a 60-57 victory over the Aussie Prospects. Showtyme hit several critical foul shots down the stretch. Anthony Jones of Showtyme only produced six points,but dominated inside. Jones ability to control the paint was the difference in the game. Leading the scoring parade for the Aussie’s was Benjamin Linkin (Donvate Christian 2019) with 19 points on four 3-pointers. Tyler Kohr added 11 points in a losing effort. Showtyme had a balanced attack with Jameon Mitchell (Paris 2020) hitting 15 points and Warren Dunn (Dallas Madison 2020) coming away with 13 points. Showtyme had been down 34-28 at intermission.

Williams