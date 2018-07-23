July Live Period Championship Game Box Scores
Out of the 300+ teams that competed in the Live Period Great American Shoot-Out, only 8 were crowned champions of their respective Championship divisions. Below you can find the box scores of championship games and pictures of the title winners from over the weekend.
NBA Red Championship
|Lockdown player
|Points
|SW Player
|Points
|
Bennett Mohn
|
21
|
Zyehari Crayton
|
18
|
Noah Robledo
|
14
|
Tyrus Johnson
|
15
|
DaShawnWalker
|
12
|
Dillan Walker
|
8
|
Ryan Bormann
|
8
|
Quinton Williamson
|
5
|
Nick Statz
|
5
|
John Achebe
|
5
|
Hunter Stevens
|
3
|
Tevis Stukes
|
3
NBA White Championship
|Raptors Player
|Points
|Level Up Player
|Points
|
Chris Green
|
23
|
KeshawnRice
|
19
|
Bonke Maring
|
12
|
Zach Swift
|
10
|
Brad Millorn
|
10
|
Antwan Stephens
|
9
|
Tay Peavey
|
8
|
Chris Matthews
|
8
|
Elias Garcia
|
5
|
Mychal Shed
|
5
|
Pete Motom
|
5
|
Scott Thomas
|
5
|
Martaveon Jones
|
2
|
Shannon Robinson
|
4
|
Obi Eze
|
2
|
De’Auntre Davis
|
4
|
Tim Eldridge
|
2
NBA Blue Championship
|3D Player
|Points
|Miners Player
|Points
|
Evan Anderson
|
19
|
ChristianSpeller
|
26
|
TJ Justus
|
17
|
Luke O’Brien
|
15
|
Jon Zapinski
|
10
|
Christopher Speller
|
11
|
Kylan Phillips
|
9
|
Isaiah Hayes
|
9
|
Maxwell Valentino
|
9
|
Isaiah Jamison
|
3
|
Brandon Haddock
|
9
|
DJ Wilson
|
2
|
Luis Rodriguez
|
5
|
Justin Lohrenz
|
2
|
Dominic Nellis
|
2
NBA Green Championship
|Cowboys Player
|Points
|Cooz Player
|Points
|
Tyler Hudson
|
20
|
Douglas Young
|
15
|
RJ Crawford
|
17
|
Tyron Henry
|
15
|
Branden Holt
|
11
|
Mykell Robinson
|
5
|
Aaron Davis Jr.
|
8
|
Kayden Whitfield
|
5
|
Nik Ellis
|
3
|
Nick Gazelas
|
3
|
Afif Ibrahim
|
1
|
Akin Newton
|
1
NBA Black Championship
|THP Player
|Points
|Miners Player
|Points
|
Isaac Bullard
|
12
|
ChristianDavis
|
12
|
Tyrone Perry
|
9
|
Malik Patton
|
7
|
Caleb Asberry
|
9
|
Ryland Clark
|
7
|
Charlie Anderson
|
8
|
Logan Cecil
|
6
|
Carson Donahue
|
6
|
Yusef Washington
|
4
|
Dandre Walker
|
4
|
JoVon Nelson
|
2
|
Trace Young
|
2
NBA Orange Championship
|Playmakerz Player
|Points
|Tigers Player
|Points
|
Aitan Jabbar
|
25
|
Journee Phillips
|
16
|
Nabil Rungariwa
|
13
|
Josh Rainey
|
13
|
Brandon Lewis
|
9
|
Alijah Comethier
|
9
|
Latrell Jossell
|
7
|
Carson Murphy
|
8
|
Jaden Wells
|
7
|
Kyle Dow
|
6
|
Owen Matafidi
|
4
|
KB Davis
|
4
|
Preston Hannah
|
4
|
Parker Deleon
|
3
|
Tre Bogan
|
4
|
Brody Ellingsworth
|
2
NCAA Red Championship
|Riders Player
|Points
|Supreme Player
|Points
|
Phillip Washington
|
19
|
Jackson Byas
|
19
|
Andreas Garrett
|
13
|
Daqwon Kindred
|
16
|
Miles Minnick
|
11
|
Devin Grant
|
11
|
Michael Hogg
|
10
|
Demarcus Hendricks
|
8
|
M. Henry
|
8
|
Charles Oglesby
|
2
|
Jeremiah Hoskins
|
6
|
Isaac Jackson
|
4
NCAA Blue Championship
|CTX Player
|Points
|LA Select Player
|Points
|
Carson Perkins
|
18
|
Kaleb Crane
|
14
|
Myles Hutcheson
|
13
|
D’MarcusHall
|
12
|
Jaxon Shores
|
8
|
Emareyon McDonald
|
8
|
Grant Moyer
|
7
|
Jakemin Abney
|
7
|
Santi Campos
|
6
|
Walker Baty
|
5
|
Christian Robinson
|
3
|
Bryce Jefferson
|
2