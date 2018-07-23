Ticker
July Live Period Championship Game Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Out of the 300+ teams that competed in the Live Period Great American Shoot-Out, only 8 were crowned champions of their respective Championship divisions. Below you can find the box scores of championship games and pictures of the title winners from over the weekend.

NBA Red Championship

C8y6m0lu3yyyjj8jqkzq
Centex Lockdown
Centex Lockdown 63 SW Soldiers 54
Lockdown player Points SW Player Points

Bennett Mohn

21

Zyehari Crayton

18

Noah Robledo

14

Tyrus Johnson

15

DaShawnWalker

12

Dillan Walker

8

Ryan Bormann

8

Quinton Williamson

5

Nick Statz

5

John Achebe

5

Hunter Stevens

3

Tevis Stukes

3

NBA White Championship

Rf7zljye5vuzlafi52ij
Houston Raptors - Benjamin
Houston Raptors 67 Level Up Black 64
Raptors Player Points Level Up Player Points

Chris Green

23

KeshawnRice

19

Bonke Maring

12

Zach Swift

10

Brad Millorn

10

Antwan Stephens

9

Tay Peavey

8

Chris Matthews

8

Elias Garcia

5

Mychal Shed

5

Pete Motom

5

Scott Thomas

5

Martaveon Jones

2

Shannon Robinson

4

Obi Eze

2

De’Auntre Davis

4

Tim Eldridge

2

NBA Blue Championship

F97x5l5yppnuacqss0gc
3D Empire 17u
3D Empire 17u 76 Colorado Miners 16u 70
3D Player Points Miners Player Points

Evan Anderson

19

ChristianSpeller

26

TJ Justus

17

Luke O’Brien

15

Jon Zapinski

10

Christopher Speller

11

Kylan Phillips

9

Isaiah Hayes

9

Maxwell Valentino

9

Isaiah Jamison

3

Brandon Haddock

9

DJ Wilson

2

Luis Rodriguez

5

Justin Lohrenz

2

Dominic Nellis

2

NBA Green Championship

Vnd0bb93wzzzkwolzibb
Houston Cowboys 2019
Houston Cowboys 60 Cooz Elite 17u 43
Cowboys Player Points Cooz Player Points

Tyler Hudson

20

Douglas Young

15

RJ Crawford

17

Tyron Henry

15

Branden Holt

11

Mykell Robinson

5

Aaron Davis Jr.

8

Kayden Whitfield

5

Nik Ellis

3

Nick Gazelas

3

Afif Ibrahim

1

Akin Newton

1

NBA Black Championship

Umm5zfaoecff2qs3dyaq
THP Elite
THP Elite 50 Colorado Miners Gold 39
THP Player Points Miners Player Points

Isaac Bullard

12

ChristianDavis

12

Tyrone Perry

9

Malik Patton

7

Caleb Asberry

9

Ryland Clark

7

Charlie Anderson

8

Logan Cecil

6

Carson Donahue

6

Yusef Washington

4

Dandre Walker

4

JoVon Nelson

2

Trace Young

2

NBA Orange Championship 

Salrtndgslts6ibgidni
TX Playmakerz
TX Playmakerz 71 Texas Tigers Black 61
Playmakerz Player Points Tigers Player Points

Aitan Jabbar

25

Journee Phillips

16

Nabil Rungariwa

13

Josh Rainey

13

Brandon Lewis

9

Alijah Comethier

9

Latrell Jossell

7

Carson Murphy

8

Jaden Wells

7

Kyle Dow

6

Owen Matafidi

4

KB Davis

4

Preston Hannah

4

Parker Deleon

3

Tre Bogan

4

Brody Ellingsworth

2

NCAA Red Championship 

Pteolkmutuplynef7ypf
Texas Riders
Texas Riders Elite 71 Dream Supreme 59
Riders Player Points Supreme Player Points

Phillip Washington

19

Jackson Byas

19

Andreas Garrett

13

Daqwon Kindred

16

Miles Minnick

11

Devin Grant

11

Michael Hogg

10

Demarcus Hendricks

8

M. Henry

8

Charles Oglesby

2

Jeremiah Hoskins

6

Isaac Jackson

4

NCAA Blue Championship 

H6nqfqm3fqhzlwyut0kz
Centex Attack 16u
CTX Attack 16u Lee 65 Louisiana Select 41
CTX Player Points LA Select Player  Points

Carson Perkins

18

Kaleb Crane

14

Myles Hutcheson

13

D’MarcusHall

12

Jaxon Shores

8

Emareyon McDonald

8

Grant Moyer

7

Jakemin Abney

7

Santi Campos

6

Walker Baty

5

Christian Robinson

3

Bryce Jefferson

2
