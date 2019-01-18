Off the bench, sophomore forward Paris Harris had a team-high 24 points for Bossier Parish, with freshman EJ Clark chipping in with 11.

Navarro controlled the game from the tip and stretched their lead to nearly 30 points. The Navarro Bulldogs had a balanced offensive attack with 10 players scoring. Super sophomore, Trey Pulliam added nine points in the win.

Corsicana - Iona transfer, sophomore big man Gavin Kensmil scored a game-high 31 points for Navarro (17-1, 7-0) to keep their conference record perfect. Kensmil added eight rebounds and two block shots in Wednesday night’s win over Bossier Parish (14-3, 4-3), 84-65. Teammate, freshman point guard Ja’uaye James assisted with 12 points and hitting three three-pointers.

Thoughts on Kensmil…

Kensmil is a brut inside the paint and he showed why he is one of the best interior players in Region 14 and Region 5 as he dominated on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-7 prospect from Suriname even took two charges in the paint.



Navarro Head Coach, Michael Landers... What he said…



“Defensively in the first half, we played as good as I have seen us play. [Bossier’s] guard attack is really good and we did a great job of stopping them from getting anything going. Overall, our defense was great.”



“We have a very talented group with versatility and our inside game is strong. We have a group of guys who care about winning. They aren’t worried about stats and they are playing the game at a high level and keeping their focus.”

What’s next…

Navarro is riding a 15 game win streak and will head to Tyler (12-3, 4-3) on Saturday.

Bossier is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in conference play as they host Paris (9-8, 1-6) Saturday.



Keep an eye on…



Nicolas Rene Huteau - Freshman from Navaro, Huteau is a lean-bodied forward who is strong as he heads to the rim. Huteau has a nice touch from the mid-range area of the floor. He finished with nine points and one block.



E.J. Clark - Freshman from Bossier Parish is a lefty who has a quick trigger and can score from anywhere on the court. His 11 points were the second highest on the team and he added three assists to only one turnover.



Key stats…



Navarro - FG 50.9%; 3-point 31.6%; Free Throw 60.6%



Bossier - FG 39%; 3-point 21.7%; Free Throw 73.7%



