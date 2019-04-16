Journee Phillips ready to take the next step this summer
Journee Phillips has enjoyed a stellar past year, transforming his game from that of a serviceable undersized slash forward into a more well-rounded perimeter scorer. We spoke to Phillips about his...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news