Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 12:29:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Jahari Long staking his claim as a top Houston guard

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Jahari Long has lots to look forward to as college coaches have started to flock to the Houston Episcopal product’s inbox, with interest and offers starting to flow regularly. We caught up with Lon...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}