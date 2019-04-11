4 more standout performers from the Houston GASO Tip-Off, including analysis on a pair of guards set for a huge rise in their stock.

Thompson

Kino Thompson - HD Toros - SA Warren - 2020 Another year of high school ball has done wonders for Thompson, not only in his game but also for him filling out into a much stronger guard. Where previously he was more of a slender finesse scorer, this version of Thompson is a hard-nosed downhill driver that draws a ton of fouls and sets up easy looks for teammates. But it's not as if he's abandoned the skill aspect of his scoring; He is still a more than capable shooter off the dribble and uses screens well to free himself up for his pull-up. If he continues to improve the physical side of his game while remaining a scoring threat, we could see a real rise in his standings as a combo in 2020.



Massie

Johnathan Massie - YIIS TX Future 16u - Humble Atascocita - 2021 Massie was a player I knew of on reputation alone going into the weekend, but after watching him lead his team to a championship it's clear as day that he is one of the most effective players in the 2021 class. Nothing he does is overly flashy, but his ability to score, assist, rebound and defend makes him a player you want on your team regardless of circumstance. While not an explosive athlete, Massie uses his toughness and anticipation to impact the game on the defensive end and reads the game exceptionally on O. Several times I saw him make the right pass to an open teammate when others his age would have forced up a contested look. When the next 2021 rankings come out, look for his name to be considerably higher.



Sanni

Jaja Sanni - Sanni Hoops - Clear Lake - 2020 Sanni has established himself as a top-tier volume scorer in the greater Houston area, and kept that reputation intact with some good games again this weekend. Sanni showed physicality on the perimeter to push past smaller defenders and score high off the glass, and was dialed in from outside. While he has yet to show the microwave-like scoring bursts that his older brother Ajare would go on, he still can fill it up at a high clip. It remains to be seen what kind of interest Sanni has from the college ranks, though the Live Period GASO at the end of April will give him an opportunity to cash in in front of college coaches.



Tolu