Houston GASO Tip-Off: Player Capsules pt.2
4 more standout performers from the Houston GASO Tip-Off, including analysis on a pair of guards set for a huge rise in their stock.
Kino Thompson - HD Toros - SA Warren - 2020
Another year of high school ball has done wonders for Thompson, not only in his game but also for him filling out into a much stronger guard. Where previously he was more of a slender finesse scorer, this version of Thompson is a hard-nosed downhill driver that draws a ton of fouls and sets up easy looks for teammates. But it's not as if he's abandoned the skill aspect of his scoring; He is still a more than capable shooter off the dribble and uses screens well to free himself up for his pull-up. If he continues to improve the physical side of his game while remaining a scoring threat, we could see a real rise in his standings as a combo in 2020.
Johnathan Massie - YIIS TX Future 16u - Humble Atascocita - 2021
Massie was a player I knew of on reputation alone going into the weekend, but after watching him lead his team to a championship it's clear as day that he is one of the most effective players in the 2021 class. Nothing he does is overly flashy, but his ability to score, assist, rebound and defend makes him a player you want on your team regardless of circumstance. While not an explosive athlete, Massie uses his toughness and anticipation to impact the game on the defensive end and reads the game exceptionally on O. Several times I saw him make the right pass to an open teammate when others his age would have forced up a contested look. When the next 2021 rankings come out, look for his name to be considerably higher.
Jaja Sanni - Sanni Hoops - Clear Lake - 2020
Sanni has established himself as a top-tier volume scorer in the greater Houston area, and kept that reputation intact with some good games again this weekend. Sanni showed physicality on the perimeter to push past smaller defenders and score high off the glass, and was dialed in from outside. While he has yet to show the microwave-like scoring bursts that his older brother Ajare would go on, he still can fill it up at a high clip. It remains to be seen what kind of interest Sanni has from the college ranks, though the Live Period GASO at the end of April will give him an opportunity to cash in in front of college coaches.
Timi Tolu - Shooting Stars Red 17u - Village School - 2020
Tolu caught the eye as the centerpiece of Shooting Stars Red, dominating the glass and offering rim protection to anchor their defense. Tolu has a raw offensive game, but with his size and activity levels can still impact the game on the scoresheet with putbacks and second-chance points. At 6-foot-8 he can still add to a lean frame, making him an intriguing prospect to look at out of the Village School.