Below are the brackets and showcase events in the months of November and December in boys high school basketball. Please email your brackets/showcases to blue@greatamericanshootout.com so we can add your event to the list

Nov 9-10 Central Texas Tip-Off

Nov 9-10 Cowtown Tip-Off

Nov 10 Houston Season Opener

Nov 15-17 Coppell Tip-Off Showcase

Nov 15-17 Austin High Tournament

Nov 15-17 El Paso Americas Tournament

Nov 15-17 Highland Park Scot Classic

Nov 15-17 Magnolia Tournament

Nov 15-17 NEISD Tournament

Nov 15-17 Northwest Classic

Nov 15-17 Pasadena Texas Invitational

Nov 15-17 San Antonio Christian Tip-Off Classic

Nov 15-17 Tomball Memorial Classic

Nov 19-21 Mavericks Fall Classic in Frisco

Nov 21 Hoopsgiving Classic

Nov 23-24 Metroplex Hoopfest

Nov 23-24 Texas Jamboree

Nov 23-24 The Woodlands Rebounders Classic

Nov 29-Dec 1 Austin Anderson Classic

Nov 29-Dec 1 Chisholm Trail Bracket

Nov 29-Dec 1 Clear Creek ISD Pool Play

Nov 29-Dec 1 Clear Creek ISD Bracket Play

Nov 29-Dec 1 Dallas Jesuit Tournament

Nov 29-Dec 1 Garland ISD Tournament

Nov 29-Dec 1 Georgetown Tournament

Nov 29-Dec 1 Katy Pool Play

Nov 29-Dec 1 Katy Gold Bracket

Nov 29-Dec 1 Katy Silver Bracket

Nov 29-Dec 1 Katy Bronze Bracket

Nov 29-Dec 1 San Angelo Tournament

Nov 29-Dec 1 South San Tournament

Nov 30-Dec 1 Seguin Tournament

Dec 6-8 Colleyville Heritage Tournament

Dec 6-8 Fort Bend ISD Tournament Pool Play

Dec 6-8 Keller ISD Tournament

Dec 6-8 Los Fresnos Tournament

Dec 6-8 New Braunfels Tournament

Dec 6-8 San Antonio ISD Tournament

Dec 21-22 Christmas Crossover

Dec 27-28 Aledo Tournament

Dec 27-29 Dallas ISD Invitational

Dec 27-28 Midland Classic

Dec 27-29 Buda Hays Tournament

Dec 28-29 Cedar Park/Leander ISD Classic

Dec 28-29 Pasadena Christmas Tournament