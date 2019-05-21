News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 13:43:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hart continues to impress for PB Nation

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Tom Hart III has caught the eye of evaluators and college coaches several times so far this spring at Great American Shoot-Outs, and last weekend in San Antonio was no different. Hart is part of a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}