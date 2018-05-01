Duncanville, TX - The Great American Shoot-Out played host to nearly 350 teams over the three day weekend in Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Irving. With that many teams, there is plenty to get to and here is the popular feature; New Kids on the Block. Analyst Blue Zertuche takes us around the state to find some players that stood out at the NCAA Open Period Great American Shoot-Out.

Brandon Holt • Houston Cowboys 2019

Holt is a lean bodied prospect that does the little things that his team needs to be competitive. He is an athlete who doesn’t mind mixing things up and playing inside or taking the ball from the wing and getting to the basket. At 6-foot-4, Holt is long and uses his length to rebound and finish. He is versatile and scores around the rim.

Jaylen Jackson-Posey • Houston Hoops 16U EYBL This weekend of the GASO was the first opportunity I had a chance to capture any type of evaluation on Posey and it was a great first impression. Posey is one the top pure athletes of the class of 2020 and will go from being unranked to place among the best. Over the course of Houston Hoops’ three games, Posey impacted the game with his high-level athleticism and his knack for sniffing out the ball. On both ends of the court, Posey instinctively headed to the glass and overpowered his opponent for a rebound, a putback or a block. Off a defensive rebound Posey would push the ball up court and handle ball pressure, and on offense, he would bounce above a crowd and get putbacks. There really wasn’t much the Posey couldn’t do. He played point and did a nice job of distributing the ball to teammates, he created space and would nail the three, and Posey would use his speed and quickness from the wing to slash to the basket and score. The 6-foot-3 Posey has a strong basketball body to go along with his skill level.

.@HoustonHoops16U Jaylin Jackson-Posey with the block at the rim as they lead 22-13 @lyndontc31 pic.twitter.com/QahAJU9uQA — Derek Taylor (@GASObrackets) April 29, 2018

Bonke Maring • Houston Raptors Benjamin/Eldridge Back in December, I tweeted a quick note about Maring and as we fast forward to April, I feel that there is a huge upside for the big man. A towering figure in the lane, Maring knows that his place is on the block and he eats up space and is an easy target for his teammates. There is still developing that needs to happen and more touches would help too, but Maring runs the floor and works to get open. He will chase down a rebound and finish in the paint.

Zach Muller • Team F.O.E 2019 Black

Muller turned our heads quickly after a series of plays versus Arkansas Wings 17U Elite. Muller is a skilled guard who showed smooth release on his jumpers from the 15-foot mark and beyond the arc. Muller has spring in the open court and can hit the accelerator button. The 6-foot-3 shooter can create space between him and his defender to get his shot off.

Ayaan Sohail • Team Fusion 17U We have had our eyes on Sohail for the past two Great American Shoot-Outs and he is a talented scorer. He is a certified New Kid on the Block and he has built a resume in back to back weekends to break into the rankings that will update in June. A quick-triggered combo guard, Sohail has one of the best strokes and has a near perfect release. Sohail is swift up and down the court and when he sees the rim, he comes off the dribble and elevates to get a clean look when his shot is being contested. Once he enters the lane, Sohail will leap off the floor and get a bucket with his good body control. As we go along, Sohail should pick up momentum heading into the July Open Period.