GASO Midwest: Championship Game Box Scores

The first Live Period weekend of July wrapped up on Sunday with several teams vying to impress coaches and take home some hardware from the Midwest GASO. Find out which teams claimed championships with box scores from the championship brackets from the NBA, NCAA, and NIT divisions.

NBA Championship

Oklahoma Power
Oklahoma Power 17u 70 OnPoint Hoops 51
OK Power player Points OnPoint Player Points

Ian Bell

19

Eli Durham

14

Joshua Robinson

13

Shayon Janloo

14

ShemarriAllen

9

Evan Allen-Mader

7

Niko Williams

8

Marc Edwards

6

Demontreal Crutchfield

7

KC Onyekeru

4

Contraveon Rivers

6

Kalen Wade

4

Joshua Jones

6

Zeph Smith

2

Marquis Gatewood

2

NCAA Championship 

BTR 16u
BTR 16u 76 TX Threat 2020 57
BTR Player Points TX Threat Player Points

Ashwanti Hunter

25

Sadaidreine Hall

29

Brandon Jefferson

18

Tyrecus Davis

8

Kalub Hunt

11

Cameron Smith

7

Shawn Williams

6

Quindrevian Anderson

7

William Hill

6

Kedrin Carter

4

Brayshawn Finch

4

Quailyn Williams

2

Peter Lymberopoulos

4

NIT Championship 

SSA Elite 15u Black
SSA 15u Black 81 BTR 15u 61
SSA Player Points BTR Player Points

Charles Snyder

21

Kendall Alexander

15

Josh Jordan

15

* #21

15

Jack Hutchinson

13

* #24

15

Cory Powell Jr.

12

Danquez Dawsey

4

Dawson Zenger

11

Daylon Andrews

4

Devon Junghans

6

Jade Watkins

4

Jaden Monday

2

* #2

2

Trey Pivarnik

2

* #23

2
*Player name not provided in roster
