GASO Midwest: Championship Game Box Scores
The first Live Period weekend of July wrapped up on Sunday with several teams vying to impress coaches and take home some hardware from the Midwest GASO. Find out which teams claimed championships with box scores from the championship brackets from the NBA, NCAA, and NIT divisions.
NBA Championship
|OK Power player
|Points
|OnPoint Player
|Points
|
Ian Bell
|
19
|
Eli Durham
|
14
|
Joshua Robinson
|
13
|
Shayon Janloo
|
14
|
ShemarriAllen
|
9
|
Evan Allen-Mader
|
7
|
Niko Williams
|
8
|
Marc Edwards
|
6
|
Demontreal Crutchfield
|
7
|
KC Onyekeru
|
4
|
Contraveon Rivers
|
6
|
Kalen Wade
|
4
|
Joshua Jones
|
6
|
Zeph Smith
|
2
|
Marquis Gatewood
|
2
NCAA Championship
|BTR Player
|Points
|TX Threat Player
|Points
|
Ashwanti Hunter
|
25
|
Sadaidreine Hall
|
29
|
Brandon Jefferson
|
18
|
Tyrecus Davis
|
8
|
Kalub Hunt
|
11
|
Cameron Smith
|
7
|
Shawn Williams
|
6
|
Quindrevian Anderson
|
7
|
William Hill
|
6
|
Kedrin Carter
|
4
|
Brayshawn Finch
|
4
|
Quailyn Williams
|
2
|
Peter Lymberopoulos
|
4
NIT Championship
|SSA Player
|Points
|BTR Player
|Points
|
Charles Snyder
|
21
|
Kendall Alexander
|
15
|
Josh Jordan
|
15
|
* #21
|
15
|
Jack Hutchinson
|
13
|
* #24
|
15
|
Cory Powell Jr.
|
12
|
Danquez Dawsey
|
4
|
Dawson Zenger
|
11
|
Daylon Andrews
|
4
|
Devon Junghans
|
6
|
Jade Watkins
|
4
|
Jaden Monday
|
2
|
* #2
|
2
|
Trey Pivarnik
|
2
|
* #23
|
2