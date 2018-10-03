The depth of talent in San Antonio impressed yet again, meaning it’s going to take more than one piece to analyze the prospects seen last Saturday. TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook clocks in with his first set of takes on some of the standout performers at the GASO Fall Classic.

Thompson

Kino Thompson - Warren Thompson is a proven scorer but proved himself even more as a competitor on Saturday, keeping Warren in the game against the likes of Austin Westlake and Dallas Jesuit. Thompson consistently dropped his shots from mid-range and beyond, and showed impressive playmaking ability when he decided to drive. While he gets the recognition for his offensive game, he also embodied what made Warren so successful on Saturday with his hard-nosed defense and tireless hustle. Expect a lot more headlines from one of the city’s best 2020’s.



Roper

Victor Roper - East Central Roper may in truth be the city’s most underrated player. At least the performances he turned in on Saturday certainly made it seem that way. Roper looked powerful getting to the rim where he finished with some strong two-handed flushes, and got the job done on the boards at both ends. He looks visibly stronger and scored in a variety of ways throughout the day. East Central proved that they are a dynamic bunch offensively in a 100-60 win over Leander, but it was the play of Roper that caught our attention the most.

Hollingsworth

Brody Ellingsworth - SA Johnson What impressed me most with Ellingsworth’s game on Saturday was his patience on the block. The Johnson big man let the game flow through him and didn’t force anything simply because he had the ball in his hands. That being said, Ellingsworth still went out and got his with a very skilled offensive display. 6-foot-9 bigs with this kind of finesse don’t exactly grow on trees, and Ellingsworth imposed himself well to both score and protect the rim.

Miles

Dylan Miles - Humble The first thing I noticed about Miles on Saturday was his motor. He simply never stops moving on the court. He buzzes around the ball looking to get steals on defense, then constantly relocates in search of open shots in both the halfcourt and transition. When Miles received the ball after getting himself open, he knocked down his looks more times than not while also using his pump fake to great effect. While strong shooting is his calling card, Miles proved through his driving and dishing that he is much more than a one-trick pony.

Gallardo

Sam Gallardo - Central Catholic Gallardo is one of the steadiest point guards in the area, staying calm when the pressure gets turned up. Although I’m mainly referring to his cool demeanor on the court, I can’t help but mention the game-winning halfcourt shot he drained to give Central Catholic a W over Harlan (video in tweet below). Gallardo does just about everything that’s required of him for his team: Defending, scoring, and creating opportunities for his teammates. Central Catholic will surely look to him to lead them to success this season.