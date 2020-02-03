The Great American Shoot-Out will tip-off its 2020 season with the Tops in Texas Underclassmen Showcase and Unsigned Senior event at Duncanville Fieldhouse on March 8th. This individual event will give seniors a chance to play in front of colleges as they take the court for their final off-season. Underclassmen will look to standout as GASO staff takes in the top performers for the day.

The tournament events begin with a double-header weekend in Houston and Dallas as the beginning of the 10 event circuit travels to 7 cities across the state. The summer ends with the Keller GASO Championships as top performing teams and clubs in the NBA division will be featured in a 16-team tournament to crown the GASO 2020 Champion.

Teams and clubs in the NBA division will be awarded points for pool wins, bracket wins and tournament titles with the top teams and clubs earning a spot in the 16-team bracket in Keller on July 24-26.

To register or for more information:

www.greatamericanshootout.com



