Sunday morning of the Live Period GASO weekend, the news made it around the college coaches section at Duncanville Fieldhouse that El Paso Coronado unsigned senior Ayaan Sohail picked Lamar as his home for the next four years. TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook caught up with Sohail to get into the reasons behind his commitment.

“One of the biggest factors was that it is a great fit for me, especially since their PG was leaving,” Sohail said. “Another big factor was that Coach (Tic) Price and (Joey) Cantafio believed in me right away, and the fact that Lamar is close to home and is in Texas.”

After last July’s Live Period GASO, Sohail received an offer from Hartford and had several more schools interested throughout his HS season. Playing as an unsigned with Team Fusion this weekend, he had many coaches in the stands observing his game but ultimately chose Lamar before the weekend was over.

Sohail is relishing the opportunity to compete at the Division 1 level, describing the role he’s discussed with Lamar coaching staff as:

“Coming in as an immediate impact. Coach Price loves the way I can score but also likes that I make the right decisions on the court, whether that is passing or taking a charge. I am a pass-first PG who loves to get his teammates involved.”

Sohail joins Houston product Anderson Kopp as 2019 commits that the Cardinals have picked up in the past two weeks. To get to the level required of him to play at Lamar, Sohail said he’s been working on “Getting used to the college 3 pointer, working more on my handles and keeping them tight, and just overall strength.”

