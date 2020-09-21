TexasHoops - Duncanville Tops In Texas: A-B

Duncanville - The Tops In Texas made it first of two stops. First up, Duncanville, where nearly 120 players took part in the one-day event that included "NBA" testing. Ballogy did the testing portion of the combine. Below are evaluations on players from Duncanville. Make sure to check back for more evaluations. A-B

Alexander, Kendall - 6'04 - 2022 - McKinney Boyd Kendall has a next level body and uses it to his advantage. He can defend with the best of them and will fit just about any scheme. Offensively, he is dynamic and looking to get others involved, but when it's needed Kendall can go make a play and score it himself in a variety of different ways.

Alexander, Marcus - 6'02 - 2021 - Richardson Pearce Marcus has nice size and an uncanny ability to finish around the rim. He is constantly going downhill and will get others involved.

Allo, Grayson - 6'05 - 2021 - Lewisville Hebron Grayson has a tall build and a skill set that a lot of guys his size would want. He has nice handles, solid vision, and a great pull up game.

Anderson, Jaylen - 6'05 - 2021 - Newman International Jaylen is a smooth lengthy athlete who plays the game very smoothly. He finishes around the rim well, and in transition. Defensively, he uses his length to alter shots in the paint and rebounds well while he can defend smaller guards.

Balo, Dean - 6'03 - 2023 - Richardson Pearce Dean has the length, skill, and athleticism to really blossom into a top combo guard. He can shoot from NBA range, can get into the paint, distribute the ball to teammates, and has a knack for getting to the foul line.

Barrett, Kheldon - 6'02 - 2024 - Ft Worth Carter Riverside Kheldon is a big man who really got going toward the end of the day, he can play down low and feels comfortable with his back to the basket. He also showed some guard skills by pushing the ball and making some plays in transition.

Baty, Cedric - 6'00 - 2022 - Odessa Permian Cedric has a strong basketball body that translates in many different ways. He finishes through contact well, defends well, rebounds well, but he also has some finese in that he can euro around you and bury shots off the bounce.

Beall, Joshua - 6'02 - 2021 - Cedar Hill Joshua has a nice solid frame, and he showed that he is quick to the rim while being under control. He is a creative player and uses his length on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Beard, Brexton - 6'04 - 2021 - Decatur Brexton has big frame and moves well. On Offense he has excellent feet and feel and he uses that to his advantage. Defensively he is a great help defender and he is quick to wall up and effect shots.

Billingsley, Robert - 6'02 - 2021 - Arlington Bowie Robert is a high energy player who thrives in an up and down game. He is always hustling to make plays and has a really sweet mid-range jumper that benefits him in the half-court. He can also hit the three-pointer in bunches.

Bizjack, Finley - 6'04 - 2023 - Byron Nelson Finley has an extremely well-rounded game. He makes creative plays that pop and is relentless attacking the rim in transition. He is skilled with the ball in his hands and uses an explosive first-step to the basket when he catches defenders leanng one way. He gets his shot off very quickly and once he gets into the paint, he has a soft touch on his floater. He is considered one of the top players in his classification headed into the season.

Boggs, Jeffrey - 5'10 - 2023 - Quinlan Ford Jeffery is a pure shooting guard who likes to get his spot behind the arc. He can gets in shot form in a hurry and can fill up the net if left alone.

Bramhall, Phoenix - 5'10 - 2022 - Melissa Phoenix can flat shoot it. If you give him space he will knock down the 3 consistenly. He has great feet and if you run him off the line he is good enough to make a play at the rim

Brannan, Devyn - 5'09 - 2022 - Uplift Summit Prep Devyn is a nice guard who can handle it. He has a nice feel for the game and makes passes to make his teammates better. Defensively he could fit into any scheme because he seems to understand the game.

Broussard, Mark - 5'08 - 2023 - Gateway Charter Mark is a strong shifty guard who can score on all the 3 levels. He is a fiesty defender and can pressure the entire length of the court

Brown, Elijah - 6'03 - 2022 - Plano Physically Elijah has a combo guard body and he can elevate. He is a playmaker, and every time he has the ball in his hands something good seems to happen.

Brown, LeAndre - 6'01 - 2022 Boswell LeAndre is a ball-dominant guard who gets the ball in the lane often, he is solid passer and at his best when he is scoring at the rim.

Brundage, Deshaun - 5'11 - 2023 - North Forney Deshaun is a strong guard who can score around the rim as well as from deep. He does a great job moving his feet on defense that puts a lot of pressure on ball handlers

Buckham, James - 6'02 - 2023 - Mansfield Legacy James is a big physical body that moves well for his size. He runs the floor hard and rebounds the basketball at a high clip, and will score inside the paint off put-backs

