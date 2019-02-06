DECATUR - The third top-10 matchup of the season between Decatur and Argyle was just about an exact replica of the first two. Low scoring, defensive chess matches where buckets were hard to come by and fouls were plentiful; yet one moment of quality on the game’s last possession ended up being the difference. TexasHoops.com analyst Lyndon Cook shares his three thoughts from a thriller of an 8-4A title decider.

Decatur picks up win No.30 thanks to Rieger’s clutch shot

Rieger

At this point in the season it’s time to start thinking about who has positive momentum going into the playoffs and what potential matchups will be down the road, especially for a team like Decatur after sewing up a district championship against the no.8 team in the state. Argyle made them work for it though, coming back from 9 down in the fourth quarter and tying it on a Maxwell Valentino and-one with 2+ minutes left. But once they got the ball back, Drew Coffman’s bunch had it in their mind to hold for the last shot and they executed to perfection as Gage Rieger was found wide open in the corner to clinch the district championship. Hitting the 30 win mark and having not lost a game in a month (to 5A WF Rider) points to lots of positives for Decatur going forward into the playoffs. They aren’t going to blow the doors off anyone with offense, but the clash of styles between their hard nosed defense and some of the other 4A contenders’ high octane offenses (think of Silsbee) could be a real treat should they make it to San Antonio.

Argyle will still contend in 4A Region 1

White

It’s tough to imagine battling a team so tough and falling a few inches short three times in a row, but that’s something Argyle has to move past with the playoffs starting in 2 weeks. Losing three games to the same team by a combined 7 points is a tough pill to swallow, but Argyle can take positives from the third round of this matchup. Defensively, they made life tough on Decatur and forced lots of turnovers, and got into the bonus in the first half to get easy points on a night where shots weren’t falling. Russell Perkins’ group showed a different gear in the 4th quarter as Valentino and Brandon White got things going, and honestly held all the momentum should the game have gone to OT. The two frontcourt partners will give Argyle plenty of chances to go on a tear through the region 1 playoffs. The Eagles are still shy of a playmaking guard in the mold of Nathan Priddy - who got them to the state tournament in 2017, but cannot be counted out as a contender for the region.

Will we see round 4?