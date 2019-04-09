Dallas GASO Tip-Off: NBA Championship Game Box Scores
Full game box scores from the Dallas Great American Shootout Tip-Off championship games in the top NBA divisions (17u) in the tournament.
NBA Red Championship Game
3D Empire 42 Method Academy 2020 40
|3D Player
|Points
|MA 2020 Player
|Points
|
Jon Zapinski
|
8
|
Jalen Tot
|
14
|
Austin Garner
|
8
|
Jayen Tot
|
6
|
Hudson Brewer
|
7
|
Iyanous Moffett
|
6
|
Danny Sommerhalder
|
7
|
Amos Adeyenno
|
5
|
Buddy Price Jr
|
6
|
Jhi Jackson
|
4
|
Charles Lampten
|
4
|
Coleman North
|
3
|
Bryce Harris
|
2
|
Landon Condiff
|
2
NBA White Championship
Louisiana Elite 73 Southwest Soldiers 62
|LA Elite Player
|Points
|SW Player
|Points
|
Jalen Ford
|
22
|
Dillion Walker
|
22
|
Kentrell Garrett
|
13
|
John Achebe
|
17
|
Carvell Teasett
|
11
|
Q. Williamson
|
8
|
Moses Ngoduck
|
7
|
Cory
|
8
|
Ladamien Bradson
|
6
|
Zyahari Crayton
|
7
|
Chanse Robinson
|
5
|
Thomas Howell
|
4
|
Elijah Tate
|
3
|
Hobert Grayson
|
2
NBA Blue Championship
Oklahoma Impact 17u 76 THP Elite 63
|OK Impact Player
|Points
|THP Elite Player #*
|Points
|
Jackie Johnson
|
40
|
4
|
20
|
Jameson Richardson
|
14
|
20
|
14
|
Nehemiah Boykins
|
11
|
0
|
11
|
Andrew Lewis
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
Matt Milner
|
3
|
5
|
7
|
Luke Seals
|
2
|
21
|
2