Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 11:04:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dallas GASO Tip-Off: NBA Championship Game Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Full game box scores from the Dallas Great American Shootout Tip-Off championship games in the top NBA divisions (17u) in the tournament.

NBA Red Championship Game

Zuhbs0xj7wn3aesov7na
3D Empire 17u
3D Empire 42 Method Academy 2020 40
3D Player  Points MA 2020 Player Points

Jon Zapinski

8

Jalen Tot

14

Austin Garner

8

Jayen Tot

6

Hudson Brewer

7

Iyanous Moffett

6

Danny Sommerhalder

7

Amos Adeyenno

5

Buddy Price Jr

6

Jhi Jackson

4

Charles Lampten

4

Coleman North

3

Bryce Harris

2

Landon Condiff

2

NBA White Championship 

Hyopgfpgllmxrfb4j9zu
Louisiana Elite UAA 17
Louisiana Elite 73 Southwest Soldiers 62
LA Elite Player Points SW Player Points

Jalen Ford

22

Dillion Walker

22

Kentrell Garrett

13

John Achebe

17

Carvell Teasett

11

Q. Williamson

8

Moses Ngoduck

7

Cory

8

Ladamien Bradson

6

Zyahari Crayton

7

Chanse Robinson

5

Thomas Howell

4

Elijah Tate

3

Hobert Grayson

2

NBA Blue Championship 

Z7q8vreiq5g6m2gftg1w
Oklahoma Impact 17u
Oklahoma Impact 17u 76 THP Elite 63
OK Impact Player Points THP Elite Player #* Points

Jackie Johnson

40

4

20

Jameson Richardson

14

20

14

Nehemiah Boykins

11

0

11

Andrew Lewis

6

8

9

Matt Milner

3

5

7

Luke Seals

2

21

2
*No rosters provided for THP
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}