TexasHoops staff was in attendance at the Complete 94’ tournament in San Antonio to catch some of the best pre-Live Period action in the state. TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook lists his thoughts and analysis on players who stood out and will be must-watch prospects over the next two Live Period weekends.

Player Capsules

Joseph Venzant - Midland Christian - 2021 One of the major takeaways from the weekend was that Venzant, younger brother of Daniel (now at Cal State Fullerton), has a strong case to be a top 5 freshman in the state. The Midland product was electric for Hardwork 15u Nunez, lighting it up in transtition and using impressive strength to finish through contact. His defensive instincts were also on display as he proved himself a nightmare defender at the 15u level. Venzant has a polished offensive game and will only get better as he matures, but it would not be surprising to see high majors take a look at the freshman over the next two Live Period weekends.

Coleton Benson - Austin Bowie - 2021 Another talented freshman on Hardwork's 15u squad is Benson, a sharpshooting 2-guard out of Austin Bowie. Benson is a volume shooter from the outside who is capable of going off if given any space thanks to a quick release on his shot. Benson also showed his high basketball IQ by making the extra pass on several occasions to spring a wide open shot for a teammate when he had a decent look himself. Another facet of his game that really stood out was how Benson finds his spot and gets his feet set on the fastbreak. He has already become well known to Austin-area media, the next two weekends could see him become a big name in class of 2021 recruiting circles.



Cody Collinsworth - Pilot Point - 2019 Collinsworth holds two offers from Kansas State and TCU, and looked the part of a future Big 12 post on Saturday. Now running with Hardwork, Collinsworth picked up trash around the bucket and showed he can knock down shots out past 15 feet. His activity level on defense has also risen significantly this year as he was blocking shots and pulling down strong rebounds.

Jalen Jackson - San Antonio Wagner - 2019 What is there left to say about the North Texas-committed point guard? Jackson's blend of toughness and finesse makes him a joyless matchup for anyone on both ends of the floor. He can dog you the entire length of the court then turn around and drop 20+ in the same game, which is something he did in their matchup with Urban ASAK at the Complete 94'. When Jackson is in attack mode he will rack up points and assists like few in the state can. North Texas has a steal on their hands with the commitment of Jackson, who is going to be something special at the next level.



Braelon Seals - San Antonio Wagner - 2019 Keeping up the strong performances for Wagner guards was Seals, who showed promise on the offensive side of the ball and generally impressed for Urban ASAK over the weekend. Seals made some big time shots and has a strong mid-range game at this stage of his development. Seals also reinforced the point that he excels as a scorer playing off a ball-dominant guard, whether for his high school with Jackson or on the summer circuit with Manor’s Jamal Shead.

