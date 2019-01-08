Plano, TX - Taz Sherman (Houston, TX) scored 46 points in a three-overtime win for Collin County (14-1, 1-0) over nationally ranked (No.4) Ranger College (13-2, 0-1), 118-111. Monday night tipped off the Region 5 North Conference schedule with an exciting 55 minutes of basketball. The game started with Sherman draining back to back threes which set the tone for the Collin County Cougars first half. The Cougars took a nine-point, 41-32 lead at the half.

In the second half, Ranger turned up the heat on their defense and relied on two freshmen, Jaren English (Detriot, MI) and Brayan AU (Mexico). The pair combined for 52 points on 15-for-36 for the night.

Ranger took their first lead of the game at the 10:50 mark in the second half as Jonathan Jackson grabbed an offensive rebound and converted on his “and 1” attempt to give Ranger a 56-55 lead.

The Ranger lead grew to five points in regulation, but the Cougars had the answer with Sherman and his 13 second-half points. With seconds left, Collin County had a steal at half-court and a clean look at the three-pointer as time ran out, but the game went into its first overtime.





And we have OVERTIME - Collin with the steal and the miss at the buzzer (Collin County/Ranger). @NJCAARegion5 #TexasHoopsGASO #TexasHoopsJUcO pic.twitter.com/8DIZodnwKh — TexasHoops/GASO (@TexasHoopsGASO) January 8, 2019

In the first overtime, the game was back and forth and with Collin up three, this time it was English who had the right touch from the corner and nailed a three-pointer to go to the second OT. The game came down to one last chance for the Cougars as Sherman drove to the basket down two, and what looked like an “and 1” was waived off and Sherman tied the game at the free-throw line making both to make the game106 all. Finally, in the third overtime, Collin’s defense was a difference which led to outscoring Ranger 12-5 to win by seven.

What they said… Head coach Jim Sigona of Collin County had this to say about his team’s effort and win Monday night.

“We did a great job in the first half and Taz gave us a lead. We wanted to stop [Ranger’s] penetration as they do such a great job of getting to the basket, and I thought our focus and effort was there tonight.”

“We had guys step up as the game wore on. Mike Tate hit some big shots for us and Tim Denton did some good things for us, but Taz had a heck of a game for having a cramp and just fighting through the pounding he was taking throughout the game.”

Sherman compliments his teammates and talks about the importance of the first conference game

“It was a big win that we wanted for ourselves but also for coach [Sigona]. We want to play the best teams like Ranger and when you play teams like that, you want to beat them to prove to others how good you are. We have to win games like this the rest of the year in order to reach our goals.”

“I had a good game because of my teammates and how hard we played. It was more than just me and I think we saw opportunities to score cutting to the basket and having lanes to get there.

“It was an exciting game, and the longest game I’ve ever been a part of. It was fun.”