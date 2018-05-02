Duncanville, TX - The GASO staff continues to bring you in-depth coverage from over the weekend at the second NCAA Open Period. Follow Blue Zertuche (@texashoopsGASO), Derek Taylor (@GASObrackets) and Mike Timmins (@texashoopstv) as they roll out more info on players through Twitter.

Cobe Williams • Dallas Showtyme Elite

I think we say it year after year, but Erven Davis, program director of Dallas Showtyme has yet another one of those guards that he will add to his list of future next level players. Williams is part of the Showtyme “guard factory”. He’s quick, he’s fast and can score the ball. Williams seems to always break the first line of defense and finish with a side-step that is hard to defend once he gets into the paint off penetration. Williams has a bulldog body and works on both ends of the court.

Korbin KJ Cunningham • Texas Impact 4:13 Cunningham was returning from a foot injury and the GASO was his first open period event of the spring. He showed a great deal of next level readiness and one thing that really stood out is Cunningham an exceptional passer, and he doesn’t get enough credit for that part of his game. Cunningham is a play making guard who can get the ball to the right people and will use ball fakes to get other guys open. Seldom, if ever, misses the open man and gives them the ball with the ability to do more. Cunningham showed his skill level by displaying a jab step to keep the defender off when putting it on the floor. He also excels in transition as he can either push the ball past the defense or throw the ball over the top to runners for easy baskets. He has the body to play physical and he finishes strong at the rim when he gets there. Lastly, Cunningham has a good basketball IQ, knowing when to push the ball and when to pull it back and set the offense.