Calvin Williams scores 28 in Eastfield win, plus more JUCO Recaps
No.2 Ranked Eastfield downs No.1 Richland
Eastfield - Wednesday night, Richland (15-2; 1-1) took the court on the road at Eastfield (19-3; 2-0), as it was the matchup of No.1 versus No.2 in Country. Richland came in with the No.1 ranked team, but Eastfield, behind freshman guard Calvin Williams' seven three-pointers topped Richland, 84-75. Williams scored a game-high 28 points launching deep three-pointers off the dribble. Sophomore D'Angelo Smith tallied 18 points and nailing two three-pointers, and sophomore DaJuan Ridgeway added 16 as he went 12-for-14 from the free-throw line (10-for-12 in the second half).
With 13 minutes in the second half, the score was 51-50 with Eastfield up one-point. Eastfield went on a 10-4 run that Richland never recovered from. Richland did pull within five points of the lead (64-59) with seven minutes and then again with under four minutes, but Eastfield had too much scoring power. Eastfield stretched the lead out to 12 with 1:47 to go in the game before finishing with a nine-point win.
Eastfield head coach Anthony Fletcher had this to say after the win.
"I thought that are guys did a great job of executing our game plan. We played hard on defense and was flying to the ball and we shot the ball well and battled through adversity with some injuries.”
Richland was led by Sophomore DJ Kane and his 20 points that included four three-pointers. Javon Modester tallied 15 in the losing effort.
More Region 5 Metro Athletic Conference
The Blazers of North Lake (10-10; 1-1) went 31-for-36 from the charity stripe that paced them to a 92-83 victory over the Mountain View Lions (13-7; 0-2). North Lake's Daylen Minor hit 13-out-15 to total 24 points, while Chris Craig only missed one free-throw, 12-for-13. Craig went for 22 points and grabbed 10 boards. The Blazers also got 20 points from Trey Nelson.
Off the bench for Mountain View was Shaysten Cornish and his team-high 22 points. Devon Miller finished with a double-double, 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
The Cedar Valley Suns (11-10; 1-1) edged out the Brookhaven Bears (10-8; 1-1), 78-76. Three of the Suns' starters combined for 41 of their 78 points. Austin Davis scored 16, while Larry Rusk added 15 and Antwonie Betters chipped in with 10. The Suns held a six-point lead at halftime, 38-32. The Bears reserves, Solomon Mitchell and Keldon Dansby totaled a combined 29 points off the bench. Mitchell had 15 off a 6-for-10 night from the field. Dansby 14 points came off of a 5-for-8 game.
The Suns shot 54.5% from the arc, hitting 6-of-11 from deep as a team, and 55.1 for the game from the field.
Region 5 North Conference
The Hill Rebels beat the McLennan Highlanders 63-60 in one if Junior College’s top rivalry games. Hill (11-8; 1-2) got their first win of conference behind the scoring of freshman guard, Cameron Bush. The Arkansas native scored 15 points off the bench going 6-for-8 from the field. The Rebels outrebounded the Highlanders 33-20, and Amiri Wadell snagged 8 of those boards for Hill. McLennan (10-9; 1-2) was lead by both Lorenzo Anderson and Tre Thomas who tied for a team-high 14 points each.
Collin County (13-5; 2-2) handed Temple (17-1; 2-1) their first loss of the season with a home win, 82-79. The Collin County Cougars received 21 points from sophomore forward Mason Hix, as he went 4-out-9 from threes. Off the bench, freshman John Achebe tallied 15 points and added for rebounds and five assists.
West Virginia signee, Kedrian Johnson scored a game-high 23 points, but it was Kortrijk Miles who was the only player with a double-double. The sophomore scored 11 points and pulled in 19 rebounds.
Ranger (18-1; 3-0) stayed undefeated in North Conference play with a 31-point victory over Southwestern Christian (6-12; 0-3), 97-66. Five Ranger players scored in double digits, while sophomore Brayan Au scored the game-high of 24 and freshman teammate Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska commit) finished with 22 of his own. Au also lead the way with a game-high of five assist. Tominaga nailed 6-out-9 three-pointers in the win. Kavon Freeman led Southwestern Christian with 17 points and five boards.