Eastfield - Wednesday night, Richland (15-2; 1-1) took the court on the road at Eastfield (19-3; 2-0), as it was the matchup of No.1 versus No.2 in Country. Richland came in with the No.1 ranked team, but Eastfield, behind freshman guard Calvin Williams' seven three-pointers topped Richland, 84-75. Williams scored a game-high 28 points launching deep three-pointers off the dribble. Sophomore D'Angelo Smith tallied 18 points and nailing two three-pointers, and sophomore DaJuan Ridgeway added 16 as he went 12-for-14 from the free-throw line (10-for-12 in the second half).

With 13 minutes in the second half, the score was 51-50 with Eastfield up one-point. Eastfield went on a 10-4 run that Richland never recovered from. Richland did pull within five points of the lead (64-59) with seven minutes and then again with under four minutes, but Eastfield had too much scoring power. Eastfield stretched the lead out to 12 with 1:47 to go in the game before finishing with a nine-point win.

Eastfield head coach Anthony Fletcher had this to say after the win.

"I thought that are guys did a great job of executing our game plan. We played hard on defense and was flying to the ball and we shot the ball well and battled through adversity with some injuries.”

Richland was led by Sophomore DJ Kane and his 20 points that included four three-pointers. Javon Modester tallied 15 in the losing effort.



