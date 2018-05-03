Braelon Bush Cooz Elite 16U Bryce Cook and Sahvir wheeler have set the trend for smaller guards that can benefit a program at the next level. Bush has elite level quickness for a point guard and can blow by most defenders and deft enough to shoulder fake or head fake the other defenders creating enough of a hesitation then exploding out of it. Once he gets to the rim he almost always finishes with ease. His size and ball handling skills allow him to sneak past traps and double teams. He will pull the ball out and run the offense when needed while making sure to get his teammates the ball. Also, has a smooth consistent 3- point stroke whether it’s off the bounce or the catch and he has range hitting 3’s beyond the arc. When teams try to post him up on defense, he continues to work too hard and doesn’t give in to a bigger opponent.

Jahari Long Cooz Elite 16U Cooz Elite’s Long is a fearless driver, who is ambidextrous on his attack going with either left or right but always keeping it away from the defender. Mostly finishes with his right but makes smooth transitions getting it back to his right. Long keeps his head up on his drive looking for open teammates along the way and makes crisp passes. The super sophomore seldom overdribbles when attacking the rim and instinctively goes to his pull up hitting a 17-footer when the defense backs off. Long overall is a high-level prospect.

Colbe (CJ) Noland Nike Proskills 15U EYBL Noland is a finisher extraordinaire. No matter what speed he drives to the rim, he always seems to be balanced and under control. He can finish on anyone and is crafty enough to find the moves to get around defenders. When he is matched up one on one with a bigger prospect, he will continue to go to a similar move until the defense catches on. Noland exhibited the ability to hit a three off the pull-up and attacks the offensive glass hard looking to rebounds and get easy put backs.

Trazarien White Texas Impact 4:13 White is an athletic 4-man who really excels in the open court. He can be used in screen in roll situations but really shines the more up and down the game is. It allows him to show off his speed as he can block a shot on one end while catching a lob on the other. When you give him a lane, White attacks and gets to the rim to score or hit the offensive glass. He's looking for an easy putback or to come over the top and steal the ball before the defensive rebounder can get to it. Offensively, he has shown the ability to slip screens and read defenders for easy dives to the rim.

