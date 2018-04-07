Sam Houston State got a spring boost to their program with the signing of Zach Nutall, one of the best prospects to come out of Bryan/College Station in recent years. TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook sat down with Nutall to discuss his commitment and thoughts on becoming a Bearkat.

“From the beginning I’ve said I’m gonna go where I’m loved and that’s what Sam Houston was for me,” Nutall said. “Coach Hooten made me feel wanted from the start of my recruitment and I’m just excited to get there and show what I can do.”

Nutall impressed over the summer with Texas PRO and kept up his high level of play in his senior season at Bryan, garnering All-State and All-Region honors. Nutall is looking forward to his time in Huntsville, and also talked expectations for next year:

“We’re returning 8 seniors next year so I’m gonna have to come out and play and earn my minutes,” Nutall said. “Some kids would come into that environment scared but I see it as a challenge to prove what I’m about. Coach didn’t make any promises about starting, but he said I’ll be on the floor and have opportunities to make an impact.”

Sam Houston State had to beat out the likes of Oral Roberts and Texas State to get Nutall’s signature, though the player says there were plenty more schools still showing him interest.