TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook selects 5 players that impressed him with their performance levels at the Bryan/College Station Great American Shootout, and breaks down the aspects of their games that stood out.

Thomas

Elijah Thomas - Texas Elite Mel - 2020 Thomas was a key component in Texas Elite Mel’s drive to the NBA White Division championship, providing consistent scoring off the drive and tough defense on that end of the floor. He showcased several crafty finishes using eurosteps and consistently pushed the ball ahead in transition, leading to easy scores for Texas Elite. He also showed a high basketball IQ with his distribution, feeding the ball inside to Stephen Faramade or kicking to shooters when the opportunity presented itself.

Ezedinma

Godsgift Ezedinma - Texas Hardwork - 2020 Ezedinma’s motor is nonstop, that much has always been clear. But this weekend he was draining the three ball and showing some nice versatility on the drive along with making his presence felt on the boards at both ends. Ezedinma may have been on the losing end of both games he took part in, but his 22-point effort against Team Harden earned praise from multiple evaluators present. His recruitment consists mainly of low-D1 schools right now, Seattle, Air Force and Louisiana-Lafayette to name a few, but odds are that his list will grow after the next Live Period.

Montreal Pena - Texas Titans - 2020 Pena turned Saturday at the BCS GASO into a slam dunk contest, catching lob after lob from the likes of Cade Cunningham, Mike Miles, and Rondel Walker as the Titans eased to a 2-0 record in showcase play. Pena’s length and floor running instincts were on full display as he went for 20 versus the Houston Defenders in a one-sided contest, and he showed off his prowess on the glass against Texas Hardwork. While it might be chalked up to him taking advantage of Greg Brown’s absence, Pena looked a step quicker this weekend and our evaluations will reflect that.

Vicente

Jordyn Vicente - FW Jayhawks Durant - 2020 Vicente was consistently the high point scorer on his team over the course of the weekend, starting off the campaign with a 29-point game and not looking back. Vicente can finish with either hand around the basket and elevates well off the drive. He played through a wrist injury to get his team to the championship game of an NBA bracket before succumbing to the pressure of TSK Elite. Vicente looks to be due for a rise in the rankings out of Keller Timber Creek.

Perkins