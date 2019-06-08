TexasHoops.com staff took in several games at Bryan High School from Friday night of the College Station GASO, with writer Mark McKee reporting back on what he saw.

Friday night game recaps

Fort Worth Jayhawks-Durant 60 Life Prep Elite 31 Life Prep forgot the game had started, and were down early 16-2 to the FW Jayhawks. For the rest of the first half the two teams pretty much exchanged baskets. The Jayhawks led at intermission 33-19. The outcome of the game was never in doubt. Jordyn Vicente (Keller Timber Creek 2020) scored from everywhere for the Jayhawks and finished with 29 points. No other players were in double figures for the Timber Creek crew. Life Prep struggled through a tough opener.







Vicente

Triumph 17-U Gold 50 Fort Worth Jayhawks-Mouser 49 Up by one point with 17 seconds left on the clock, Triumph was able to run out the clock and claimed a 50-49 win over the Jayhawks. The Jayhawks made a weak attempt to foul late. Korey Jones (Allen 2019) foul shot was the difference, as he hit the front end of a one and one with 32 seconds left. The Jayhawks Nathan Corn (Keller 2020) missed his opportunity to tie the game up with 17 seconds on the clock. The 6’6” Corn went the line for the Keller Central team and missed both attempts. Corn was a frequent visitor to the stripe hitting five of eleven on the night. Langston Flowers (Lake Highlands 2019) put up three treys on the evening for Triumph.

Miranda-Fred

SABO Gold 76 RL9 Elite Willis 73 Sabo Gold’s Logan Bracamonte (Randolph 2020) scored the last five points of the game to lead his team to a 76-73 win over RL9 Elite. Bracamonte hit a step back three-pointer with less than 20 seconds remaining to put his team up. After a turnover by RL9 Elite, Bracamonte went to the line and knocked down two foul shots with only three seconds remaining. Helping the SABO cause was Pablo Miranda-Fred (SA Churchill 2020) with 17 points. Bracamonte came away with 26 points on the game. Miranda and Bracamonte were the only Sabo players in double digits. Ethan Yancy (Ft. Bend Bush 2020) showed his all around skills for RL9 putting up 22 points, while David Cattell (Dekaney2020) did a nice job directing the RL9 Elite offense. Cattell came away with 18 points.



Agarwal

3D Empire 15-U 71 YGC36 15-U Gold 54 In a heated game with players being ejected as well as a coach, 3D Empire got away with a 71-54 win over YGC36. 3D Empire was up at one point by 25 points with 14:29 left in the 2nd half. YGC36 cut the lead to 14 after an eight point run led by Vinny Sigona (Prestonwood 2022). YGC36 sudden burst was fueled by a double ejection at the 10:13 mark of the 2nd half. 3D Empire’s Nazir Brown (L.D. Bell 2022) was called for a charging violation and he and YGC’s Jace Wilson (Denton Guyer 2022) were ejected. 3D Empire only suited up six players for the game. With Brown’s ejection they were down to five healthy players. To make matter worse for 3D-Empire, Terrance Ramirez (Grapevine 2022) went down with a bad ankle. Ramirez was able to play the last eight minutes, although he was gimpy. Shawn Ward, who coaches 3D Empire, was given three techs and was forced to leave the gym by tournament officials. Several fans in attendance were somewhat confused because Ward seemed to have done little to be given his first technical. With all the fireworks and distractions, Ryan Agarwal (Coppell 2022) came away with 20 points and Ramirez hit 15 points despite his injury. Kyeron Lindsey (Coppell 2022) led YGC36 with 13 points, all in the 2nd half.