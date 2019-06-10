News More News
Bryan/College Station GASO: Championship Game Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

A look at the box scores from across the main division championship games at the Bryan/College Station GASO.

NBA Red Championship

D11rlwhi9newnssvhyhf
TSK Elite 66 FW Jayhawks-Durant 61
TSK Player  Points FWJ Player Points

Malik Whitaker

20

Westley Castlemain

14

Darius Dugas

14

Jordyn Vicente

13

Louis Hughes

14

Cooper Steele

13

Otis Frazier

9

Michael Mouser

11

I. Babalalo

5

Carter Punt

4

S. Morris

4

Nolan Killday

2

Carson Adams

2

Caleb Porter

2

NBA White Championship 

Egrqctezjl8b6jppoek6
Texas Elite-Mel
Texas Elite-Mel 62 HD Toros Elite 57
Texas Elite Player Points Toros Player Points

Stephen Faramade

16

Kyle Castille

18

Westley Sellers

13

Jalen Mangum

14

Elijah Thomas

12

Kino Thompson

10

Melvin Holloway

12

Lowell Williams

7

Kaleb Cheers

6

Avery Eugster

3

J’vaun Parker

2

Ze’Rik Onyema

3

Marcellus Paul

1

Isaiah Valdez

2

NBA Blue Championship

Wqiokvdailf0kpw9fy1x
3D Empire 15u
3D Empire 15u 73 Next Level Raiders 52
3D Player Points NLR Player Points

Terrance Ramirez

15

Shane Johnson

22

Nazir Brown

15

Jason Osonma

14

Ryan Agarwal

14

Keilon Johnson

6

Zane Hicke

9

Seth Thomas

3

Anthony Black

9

Nate Kunkel

2

Eli Valentino

6

JT Taylor

2

Jakob Zenon

5

Dalen Whitlock

2

NBA Green Championship 

Bujznndriwjjnnr95muk
Austin Monarchs
ATX Monarchs 67 Houston Defenders-Rodgers 48
ATX Player Points HD Player Points

M’Elijah Wesley

16

Marquice Scott

25

Tiras Morton

13

Joseph De Santo

5

Calvin Williams

11

KJ Ellis

5

Daryan William

10

Demarcus Caruthers

4

Carlos Rocha

9

Tomas Garcia

4

Caleb Doyle

6

Darion Ramos

3

Marcos Cantu

2

Brandon Patton

2

NCAA Championship 

Wrelzb0aatplbn9bdmvk
Mario Elie Elite
Mario Elie Elite 57 LA Bulls Select 49
Elie Elite Player Points LA Bulls Player Points

Cameron Oliver

16

P. Johnson Jr

16

Gaston Elie

12

R. Cox Jr

13

Jackson Morris

9

T. Blanchard

7

Mekhi McIntyre

7

W. Spry

7

Joseph Cadette

6

C. Ringo Jr

4

Jaylon Calvin

6

J. Williams

2

Glenn Elie

1
{{ article.author_name }}