Bryan/College Station GASO: Championship Game Box Scores
A look at the box scores from across the main division championship games at the Bryan/College Station GASO.
NBA Red Championship
|TSK Player
|Points
|FWJ Player
|Points
|
Malik Whitaker
|
20
|
Westley Castlemain
|
14
|
Darius Dugas
|
14
|
Jordyn Vicente
|
13
|
Louis Hughes
|
14
|
Cooper Steele
|
13
|
Otis Frazier
|
9
|
Michael Mouser
|
11
|
I. Babalalo
|
5
|
Carter Punt
|
4
|
S. Morris
|
4
|
Nolan Killday
|
2
|
Carson Adams
|
2
|
Caleb Porter
|
2
NBA White Championship
|Texas Elite Player
|Points
|Toros Player
|Points
|
Stephen Faramade
|
16
|
Kyle Castille
|
18
|
Westley Sellers
|
13
|
Jalen Mangum
|
14
|
Elijah Thomas
|
12
|
Kino Thompson
|
10
|
Melvin Holloway
|
12
|
Lowell Williams
|
7
|
Kaleb Cheers
|
6
|
Avery Eugster
|
3
|
J’vaun Parker
|
2
|
Ze’Rik Onyema
|
3
|
Marcellus Paul
|
1
|
Isaiah Valdez
|
2
NBA Blue Championship
|3D Player
|Points
|NLR Player
|Points
|
Terrance Ramirez
|
15
|
Shane Johnson
|
22
|
Nazir Brown
|
15
|
Jason Osonma
|
14
|
Ryan Agarwal
|
14
|
Keilon Johnson
|
6
|
Zane Hicke
|
9
|
Seth Thomas
|
3
|
Anthony Black
|
9
|
Nate Kunkel
|
2
|
Eli Valentino
|
6
|
JT Taylor
|
2
|
Jakob Zenon
|
5
|
Dalen Whitlock
|
2
NBA Green Championship
|ATX Player
|Points
|HD Player
|Points
|
M’Elijah Wesley
|
16
|
Marquice Scott
|
25
|
Tiras Morton
|
13
|
Joseph De Santo
|
5
|
Calvin Williams
|
11
|
KJ Ellis
|
5
|
Daryan William
|
10
|
Demarcus Caruthers
|
4
|
Carlos Rocha
|
9
|
Tomas Garcia
|
4
|
Caleb Doyle
|
6
|
Darion Ramos
|
3
|
Marcos Cantu
|
2
|
Brandon Patton
|
2
NCAA Championship
|Elie Elite Player
|Points
|LA Bulls Player
|Points
|
Cameron Oliver
|
16
|
P. Johnson Jr
|
16
|
Gaston Elie
|
12
|
R. Cox Jr
|
13
|
Jackson Morris
|
9
|
T. Blanchard
|
7
|
Mekhi McIntyre
|
7
|
W. Spry
|
7
|
Joseph Cadette
|
6
|
C. Ringo Jr
|
4
|
Jaylon Calvin
|
6
|
J. Williams
|
2
|
Glenn Elie
|
1