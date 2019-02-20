Brewer survives early scare to secure bi-district title
FLOWER MOUND - District 7 champs Fort Worth Brewer had to overcome an 11-2 deficit in the first quarter to move to the next round, eventually defeating Denton Braswell 51-38 in the bi-district roun...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news