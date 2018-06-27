The final Great American Shoot-Out before the July Live Period is in the books, with several players rounding into form before open period events. TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook is back to wrap up coverage with capsules and analysis on the standout players from the weekend.

Wood

Jordan Wood - SA Hoops Elite Wood jumped onto the TexasHoops radar with a breakout weekend and looks like a big time stretch-4 prospect. The class of 2020 forward gets his shot up quick and knocks down a high percentage of his open looks. Wood is a lanky player, but wiry strong and is not afraid to get on the glass for his team. He looks like he still has room to grow from his current height of 6-foot-6, and will definitely have eyes on him next month during the Live Period.

Hill

Nick Hill - UnCommon Hoops Gold Hill was a force around the rim all weekend, impacting the game whether on the offensive or defensive end. Hill is a bouncy jumper with a strong frame and tough to box out, which allowed him to get a lot of easy points this weekend. He proved himself as a shot blocker and was super active on the glass despite being at a height disadvantage several times during the tournament. Hill has shown great improvement with his skill on the offensive end, and put his soft touch around the basket to good use.

Haddock

Brandon Haddock - 3D Empire 17u Haddock was one of the bright spots in 3D Empire 17u’s showing in Austin, with the Southlake Carroll guard putting up some impressive numbers in the process. Haddock set the tone for his weekend with a 30 ball in his first game, and continued to be an efficient scorer throughout the weekend. He is a super-skilled guard who can hurt you from anywhere and proved that on a great tournament for him off catch-and-shoot situations. Haddock operates very well in halfcourt offense and gets his head up in transition to find the open man

Teske

Joey Teske - All In Basketball Club Teske has been super productive during the past two Great American Shoot-Outs, punishing teams from the outside with his long range shooting. Teske is a smooth operator running the point for his team and never loses his cool when the defense throws something different at him. He uses screens well and will probe and can hit the floater or kick to an open shooter when he decides to drive.

Sanders