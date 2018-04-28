The Live Period GASO rolls on into Saturday with several top prospects having already made serious impressions on the hundreds of college coaches in attendance. TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook guides you through pool play with game summaries as the bracket portion of the weekend takes shape.

SATURDAY POOL PLAY

Houston Superstars 60 Team Griffin 2019's 56 Houston Superstars got things kicked off early Saturday morning with a narrow win over Oklahoma's Team Griffin. Superstars trailed by 6 at halftime but turned it on in the second half to come back and steal the win. Javarius Washington (Pearland 2019) connected with 3 threes en route to a 14 point day, while Kevon Green (Madison 2019) totaled 10 in part of Superstar's victory. Drew Tennial led Team Griffin again with 14 points while Da'Lin Williams and Shemar Smith combined to put up 20 in the loss.



Houston Hoops 16u EYBL 72 Dallas Showtyme North 55 A loaded 16u bunch from Houston Hoops had it going early Saturday morning, seeing off Showtyme North by a score of 72-55. Mansfield Timberview might have lost the likes of Isaac Likekele and Chris Mullins to graduation, but if the play of 2020 Jaquan Scott is anything to go by, the Wolves' program will be in good hands going forward. The 6-foot-7 Scott turned in a 23-point game to open his GASO account, doing the majority of his damage right around the rim. His frontcourt partner Devon Martin (Poteet 2021) kept things going for Hoops by scoring 13 of his 21 in the second half as his team finally got some separation from a competitive Showtyme crew. Showtyme made a run late in the first half to move within 4, but struggled to get any closer the rest of the way. Kameron Pruitt (Heath 2020) led Showtyme with 17, with Ben Joelson (Grapevine Faith 2020) adding 13.



Team Stackz 17u 61 NLHA 17u Perez 57 Team Stackz held off out-of-staters NLHA Perez for a 4-point win thanks to solid performances from Darion Gibson and Joe Rollins. The pair went for 16 and 12 respectively, with Ty Archibald helping Stackz get off to a hot start with 3 first half treys. NLHA got another monster performance from rising star Caleb Grill (Maize-KS 2019), who finished with 23. Jaden Okon chipped in with 16 of his own in the loss.



Nike Proskills 15u EYBL 72 Houston Defenders 15u UAA 47 Two of the top freshmen teams in the state met on Saturday with Proskills taking home a conclusive 25-point victory over Houston Defenders. Kobe Floyd drained 5 threes for 15 points to pace Proskills, while Tyler Lundblade raced out to a 17-point performance. Jakoby Flores (St. Thomas 2021) hit a trio of threes to lead Defenders with 9 points, and was helped out with 8 from Cameron Crockett (Hodges Bend 2022) in a slow offensive day for his team.



Triumph Gold 71 Arkansas Wings 17u Elite 60 Triumph Gold used a barrage of 3-pointers in both halves to take an 11 point decision over Arkansas Wings. Cortland Blake (Brewer 2019) and Gabe Sanchez were responsible for 4 bombs a piece on the way to scoring 16 each, while unsigned senior Michael Yenga (Haltom) added 2 more. Justus Cooper had a big second half for Wings, putting up 14 of his team-leading 17 to keep things interesting down the stretch.



Urban ASAK Elite 69 Shooting Stars Red 17u 57 Darius McBride looks to have hit another level during the Live Period GASO, dominating for the second day in a row with a 19-point game in Urban ASAK's win over Shooting Stars Red. Unsigned senior Dillon Gooding kept up his strong play as well, going for 21 on top of another 10 from point guard Jamal Shead (Manor 2020). Shooting Stars got 3 threes a piece from Jaren Presley (Cinco Ranch 2019) and Jaylen Williams (Katy Taylor 2019), but other highlights were few and far between in a game where offense was hard to come by.



HD Toros Elite 71 DFW Hawks 17u 59 HD Toros got plenty of production from the likes of Shaydon Campbell, Brendan Wenzel and Sam Champlin in a comfortable 12-point W over DFW Hawks. Champlin went crazy behind the arc with 5 second half threes as part of a 20-point outburst, while Campbell poured in 21 to go with 18 from Wenzel, who was impressive yet again this weekend. Cade Dudley (Granbury 2019) responded with a game high 25 for Hawks as they were unable to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Dudley's high school teammate Micah Tucker tallied 16 in the loss.

