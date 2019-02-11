El Paso basketball has a long-storied history in roundball dating back to 1966 and UTEP’s national championship season. Many followers in the Lone Star state are unfamiliar with the tradition, because of the great distances between El Paso and the rest of the state. The El Paso basketball heritage really centers around the legendary coach, Don Haskins. Most people think of the movie “Glory Road” when thinking about Haskins, but he was so much more than a one-year wonder. Over his 38-year coaching career, he was, “Miner Basketball.” Bobby Knight said of Haskins, “There is no one who has ever coached that I respected and admired more than Don Haskins. He got more out of his teams and players than any coach who has ever coached college basketball.”

Haskins ideas and knowledge of the game filtered down at all levels of basketball in the Sun City. Many of the high school coaches were greatly influenced by the master and one of these disciples was Tony Harper, who was named to the Texas Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.



Coach Harper played for Haskins at UTEP, and finished his coaching career with over 1,000 high school victories at El Paso Burges, El Paso High, and El Paso Montwood. Harper’s assistant for fifteen years was Mike Brooks, who is presently at the helm at El Paso Americas. Coach Brooks has been the head man with the Trail Blazers for 18 years and established one of the top programs in El Paso. “Coach Harper had a tremendous influence on my coaching over the years,” Coach Brooks said. “One of the things he always emphasized was flexibility because you can’t always choose your players,” Brooks continued. “Everything we do defensively came from Coach Haskins. He has influenced every coach in this town in some way.”



Brooks knowledge of the game has kept his team very competitive year after year. The 2019 version of Americas is not much different. “We just clinched the District title Friday night,” Coach Brooks said.



Presently the Trail Blazers are standing at 26-7 and ranked No.20 in the latest TABC polls. “We’ve had trouble getting deep into the playoffs because in the second and third rounds we run into teams from the [Dallas] Metroplex. The teams we run into are always very athletic with size. I try not to show the kids a lot of video on the teams from the Metroplex before we play, tends to hurt our confidence,” Brooks stated.





