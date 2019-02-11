Americas, looking for a deep playoff run
El Paso basketball has a long-storied history in roundball dating back to 1966 and UTEP’s national championship season. Many followers in the Lone Star state are unfamiliar with the tradition, because of the great distances between El Paso and the rest of the state. The El Paso basketball heritage really centers around the legendary coach, Don Haskins. Most people think of the movie “Glory Road” when thinking about Haskins, but he was so much more than a one-year wonder. Over his 38-year coaching career, he was, “Miner Basketball.” Bobby Knight said of Haskins, “There is no one who has ever coached that I respected and admired more than Don Haskins. He got more out of his teams and players than any coach who has ever coached college basketball.”
Haskins ideas and knowledge of the game filtered down at all levels of basketball in the Sun City. Many of the high school coaches were greatly influenced by the master and one of these disciples was Tony Harper, who was named to the Texas Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.
Coach Harper played for Haskins at UTEP, and finished his coaching career with over 1,000 high school victories at El Paso Burges, El Paso High, and El Paso Montwood. Harper’s assistant for fifteen years was Mike Brooks, who is presently at the helm at El Paso Americas. Coach Brooks has been the head man with the Trail Blazers for 18 years and established one of the top programs in El Paso. “Coach Harper had a tremendous influence on my coaching over the years,” Coach Brooks said. “One of the things he always emphasized was flexibility because you can’t always choose your players,” Brooks continued. “Everything we do defensively came from Coach Haskins. He has influenced every coach in this town in some way.”
Brooks knowledge of the game has kept his team very competitive year after year. The 2019 version of Americas is not much different. “We just clinched the District title Friday night,” Coach Brooks said.
Presently the Trail Blazers are standing at 26-7 and ranked No.20 in the latest TABC polls. “We’ve had trouble getting deep into the playoffs because in the second and third rounds we run into teams from the [Dallas] Metroplex. The teams we run into are always very athletic with size. I try not to show the kids a lot of video on the teams from the Metroplex before we play, tends to hurt our confidence,” Brooks stated.
In 2016 Americas finished undefeated in the regular season but was unable to get past the second round losing to Arlington Martin by two points. Two years ago, another strong campaign ended with a third-round loss to Arlington Bowie. Although winning has been a recent phenomenon at Americas, that has not always been the case. In 2013 Americas and Brooks suffered through a 7-23 campaign and again in 2014 with a 12-17 record. A new high school had opened up and took a number of students out of the attendance zone. In 2013, Coach Brooks started three sophomores and had two freshmen coming off the bench. When those freshmen were senior’s they finished 33-1.
The 2019 squad makes five straight twenty-plus win seasons for Coach Brooks and the Trail Blazers. “We have a real resilient group of kids this year. We’re probably not as quick as in the past, but we have overcome a lot of adversity early in the season.”.
Angel Gutierrez (6-foot-5) went down early in the season with a high ankle sprain missing several games. “He was one of our key returning players,” said Coach Brooks. “We returned four starters this year, so we were confident we would have a strong team, but we struggled at the start of the season. We’ve only lost one game all season with Gutierrez in the line-up and that was to Odessa Permian 44-34. We rode a bus for five hours and needless to say it was not one of our better efforts.”
Joining Gutierrez in the starting lineup is 6-foot-3 Joseph De Anda, who handles the point guard assignment. The team’s best long-distance shooter are two 5-foot-9 guards, Eric Casteneda and Christian Andrews. Cristian Martinez (6-foot-1) rounds out the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers while 6-foot-2 Tyler Wilson is a key figure coming off the bench for Coach Brooks.
“We started Tyler earlier in the season but found he plays better coming off the bench. He plays more minutes than many of our starters.”
Americas biggest win of the season came against the No.5 ranked El Paso Burges (28-4) 54-51 in early January. Burges and Americas are viewed by most as the two top teams in the Sun City, although Burges is a 5-A school. The Trail Blazers are the only team from El Paso to take Burges down this year. Americas seems to be hitting their stride since Christmas break, having won fifteen games in a row. As the Trail Blazers prepared for the playoffs, they hope to do El Paso basketball proud.