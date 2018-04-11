Duncanville Fieldhouse - There is plenty to recap from the first of eight Great American Shoot-Outs for the spring and summer of 2018. Analyst Blue Zertuche will take a look back over the next several days at top performers, New Kids on the Block and much more. Lyndon Cook will continue to provide game coverage. Class of 2019 Rankings | Class of 2020 Rankings

Adger has big weekend, Lohner produces

It was a breakout weekend for BMM 17U Black’s Quevian Adger. The class of 2020 forward blew the TexasHoops/GASO staff away with his offensive scoring over a three-game stretch, reaching double figures in each. Adger went for 24 (vs Basketball University 17U Gold), 21 (vs 3D Sports Wolverines) and 13 (vs Texas Titans). Adger, who is the No.18 ranked player in the TexasHoops.com’s rankings is a prospect from Coppell High School. Listed at 6-foot-7, Adger displayed a versatility to his game and how he can be a threat inside the paint and 15-feet away from the basket. Opponents need to be aware of his positioning on the offensive side of the court or he will step behind the three-point line and knock it in. He uses his length to rebound and has a nice skill set. Caleb Lohner sat out Friday’s game with a previous engagement but came out firing versus the Texas Titans Saturday morning. Lohner lifted BMM 17U Black to a one-point victory (59-58) with his 21 point performance while hitting three triples. Against Basketball University 17U Gold, Lohner managed double digits with 10 points, hitting one three. Lohner owns the No.7 spot in the class of 2020.

Freeman is a rebounding machine, Abmas hits from deep

Big name paint players Will Baker and Drew Timme seem to overshadow Sam Freeman from 3D Sports Wolverines, but Freeman is becoming one of the state’s top rebounders and rim protectors. Coming from Justin Northwest, the 6-foot-9 Freeman has proven that he can match up in the post with anyone. He does a fantastic job of positioning himself where he can snatch the ball away from opponents that are in and out of his area. Freeman knows the value of the ball and goes and gets it. On the offensive side of the ball, Freeman does what he should do on the block, and that's play through contact. Freeman sits at the No.15 in the class of 2019. More from 3D Wolverines as guard Max Abmas (Dallas Jesuit) sank nine three-pointers in two games. The Wolverines split their two games Saturday, going 1-and-1. They beat their first opponent, BMM 17U Black (no Caleb Lohner), and then fell to the Texas Titans. Abmas drilled a total of six three-pointers in his second game of the tournament against the Titans, going for 18 points. Abmas is ranked No.41 among the class of 2019.

New Kids on the Block - Lawrence goes for 46

Sadadrienne "Day Day" Hall



Triumph 17U Gold took a loss in their first game of the Great American Shoot-Out, 58-48 to Urban DFW Elite (Urban won an NBA championship), but a new player emerged for Triumph. Sadadrienne Hall of Sulphur Springs was quick off the floor and was able to get the ball in the hole around the basket. A slender 6-foot-5 athlete scored 25 of Triumph’s 48 points in the game. Hall adds to a handful of Division I prospects from Sulphur Springs and Texas Hoops will monitor the class of 2020 prospect’s progress. A freshman suiting up for BMM Elite 17U that displayed some aggressive play was Andrew Iyamah. A product of Mansfield High, Iyamah grabbed rebounds and had nice timing off the floor for a few blocks. Iyamah fit in nicely at the GASO NBA level and left a good impression on the staff. Point guard Josh Jones (Austin High) was very calm when handling the floor general duties for the Austin Wildcats, and he’s one of the best scorers on the team. Jones was crafty and played hard, making the right decision. He showed a good touch from behind the three-point line, picking the right time to put it up. Where Jones did his best was off penetration and short mid-range jumpers. In Triumph 17U Black headed to overtime versus Dallas Seawolves and came up short of the victory, but there was a bright spot for Triumph. Current sophomore Preston Lawrence scored an eye-popping 46 points of his teams 73. Lawrence nailed six three-pointers and had 10 scores inside the arc, mainly by backdooring the Seawolves defense and getting easy lay-ins. The 6-foot-3 Lake Highlands product scored 26 points in the second half and because of his sharpshooting ability, Triumph was able to stay in the game. Lawrence had one field goal in the extra two-minute overtime session and stepped to the free-throw line six times where he was perfect. Still, it wasn’t enough in the Seawolves 81-73 win.

