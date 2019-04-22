Aaron Davis decided last week that the time was right for his college choice to be made, committing to Navy as his destination for the next level. We talked to the future Midshipman about his decision, and what he hopes to accomplish between now and when he steps on the floor for Navy.

The academic side of things influenced Davis’ decision greatly, with him saying that, “I knew I wanted to major in engineering and always knew that it would be a great opportunity to set me up for after I graduate college. With an engineering degree from the Naval Academy, I will be able to get a great job.”

Davis also held offers from LSC-Port Arthur, St. Thomas, and Texas Lutheran while also being in contact with East Central, Southern Nazarene, and UMass-Lowell. Davis will go on the familiar route of high school to a year at the service academy prep school, before making his way to Annapolis to start his D1 career.

Though he’s still a year-plus away from joining the team, Davis gave his thoughts on what it will take for him to be successful at that level, saying:

“I will be attending the prep school my first year, so we (coaches) haven’t talked much about my role. We have talked a little about me coming in to play the 2-3 and make an impact coming from the prep school as long as I come in and work hard. I just want to be put in a position to make the team better. Wherever I am needed I am ready to do it.”

Davis also talked about his own game and what he’s in the lab working on to get ready for college hoops, with him saying that the focus is on “Getting stronger, faster and more explosive. Also, always working on my 3pt range and ball handling.”